J-K govt moves SC for shifting 7 Pakistani undertrials to Tihar, says they are indoctrinating local inmates

If not Tihar, the Pakistani undertrial prisoners can be shifted from Jammu jail to other high-security prisons in Haryana and Punjab, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the Supreme Court.

The plea, filed by the J-K government alleged that the seven undertrial prisoners were indoctrinating the local prisoners lodged in Jammu jail.

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of seven undertrial prisoners lodged in Jammu Jail to Tihar, stating that the undertrial prisoners have allegedly been indoctrinating the local prisoners. The top court issued a notice to Centre and the Delhi government in this regard.

Representing the J-K government, standing counsel Shoaib Alam requested the court that in case the prisoners cannot be shifted to Tihar jail, they could be transferred to other high-security prisons in Haryana and Punjab, PTI reported.

A Bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah said it will hear the matter and asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that a copy of the notice is served to the seven undertrial prisoners as well.

