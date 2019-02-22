J-K govt moves SC for shifting 7 Pakistani undertrials to Tihar, says they are indoctrinating local inmates

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of seven undertrial prisoners lodged in Jammu Jail to Tihar, stating that the undertrial prisoners have allegedly been indoctrinating the local prisoners. The top court issued a notice to Centre and the Delhi government in this regard.

Representing the J-K government, standing counsel Shoaib Alam requested the court that in case the prisoners cannot be shifted to Tihar jail, they could be transferred to other high-security prisons in Haryana and Punjab, PTI reported.

A Bench of Justices L N Rao and M R Shah said it will hear the matter and asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that a copy of the notice is served to the seven undertrial prisoners as well.