J-K govt depts, PSUs owe thousands of crores in power tariff dues, Assembly told

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Various government departments, public sector undertakings and security establishments across Jammu and Kashmir owe thousands of crores in power tariff dues, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a a written reply in the Legislative Assembly.
In a written reply to a question by PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, the Chief Minister said that the Power Distribution Corporation Limited was yet to recover Rs 3,747.35 crore from defaulters in Kashmir and Rs 1437.13 crore in Jammu province.
The highest (Rs 1,300.43 crore) is to be paid by J&K’s Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, followed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (Rs 580.59 crore).
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has outstanding power tariff arrears at Rs 296.38 crore, the Army (Rs 197.19 crore) and the Border Security Force (Rs 11.16 crore).
While the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has to clear power dues of Rs 580.59 crore, the Home Department (Rs 223.06 crore), Housing and Urban Development Department (Rs 144.49 crore), and the Health and Medical Education Department (Rs 119.89 crore) also has pending dues.
The power development department itself has outstanding liabilities of Rs 107.56 crroe and the Power Development Corporation (Rs 22.77 crore).
Urban local bodies account for a significant burden as municipalities alone have to clear power tariff arrears worth Rs 241.63 crore, followed by the Revenue and Relief Department (Rs 82.27 crore), Tourism Department (Rs 47.59 crore), Education Department (Rs 28.66 crore), Public Works (R&B) Department (Rs 19.51 crore) and Rural Development Department (Rs 10.62 crore).
Official data provided by the government in the Legislative Assembly have several Central agencies and Public Sector Undertakins like NHAI, Railways, Power Grid Corporation of India also in the list of defaulters.
The disclosure highlights the mounting financial stress on the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir, with a substantial portion of unpaid dues locked in government and institutional consumption.
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