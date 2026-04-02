J-K govt depts, PSUs owe thousands of crores in power tariff dues, Assembly told

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the budget session of the state legislative assembly, in Jammu on Thursday. (Source: @CM_JnK X/ANI Photo)

Various government departments, public sector undertakings and security establishments across Jammu and Kashmir owe thousands of crores in power tariff dues, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a a written reply in the Legislative Assembly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a written reply to a question by PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, the Chief Minister said that the Power Distribution Corporation Limited was yet to recover Rs 3,747.35 crore from defaulters in Kashmir and Rs 1437.13 crore in Jammu province.

The highest (Rs 1,300.43 crore) is to be paid by J&K’s Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, followed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (Rs 580.59 crore).