J-K: Funds for block-level sports allocated under ‘Khelo India’ scheme

Grants in-aid amounting to Rs 14.30 crore has been sanctioned for block-level sports in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The fund was sanctioned by the Union Ministry for Sports under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme. An amount of Rs 10 lakh per block will be spent under the scheme in all the 143 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir’s 22 districts, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

The central grant of Rs 14.30 crore will be used to provide soft support in terms of coaches, equipment, consumables, technical support, organising competitions, including boarding and lodging facilities, and travelling expenses for participants among others.

Sports competitions will be organised depending on the popularity of a game in a particular district. A district-level committee chaired by the deputy commissioner will implement this scheme.

The Superintendent of Police and district representative of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council are also members of this committee.

