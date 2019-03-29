J-K: Four militants killed in two encounters in Kashmir

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters between militants and security forces in Kashmir on Thursday. While three militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, one militant was killed during a gunbattle in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said the first encounter took place in Yawran area of Keller in Shopian on early Thursday morning.

The police said the slain militants were a combined group of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants. Officials said the deceased were identified as Sajad Khanday, Aqib Ahmad Dar, and Basharat Ahmad Mir.

Police said another encounter broke out in Handwara in Kupwara on Thursday morning. They identified the slain militant as Danish Ahmad Dar, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On Thursday evening, J-K police said one militant was arrested in Anantnag district. “One #terrorist #active from last one & a half year was #arrested today. Identified as Rameez Dar of #Kulgam, he was affiliated with #proscribed #terroroutfit #HM…,”Kashmir police tweeted.