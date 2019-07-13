J& K: Former Lakshadweep administrator set to join as advisor to Governor Malik

FORMER INSPECTOR General of J&K Police and BJP leader Farooq Khan, who resigned as administrator of Lakshadweep, is set to join Governor Satya Pal Malik as his new advisor.

Sources told The Indian Express that Khan’s appointment is expected soon. It isn’t clear yet whether Khan will replace one of the four existing advisors of Governor Malik or be the fifth advisor, sources added.

Khan was instrumental in setting up J&K Police’s counter-insurgency unit in the early 1990s. Subsequently, he was moved to Chenab valley to crush militancy in erstwhile Doda district (now split into Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts). Khan retired as Inspector General of Police in 2013. Subsequently, he joined the BJP in Jammu in March 2014 during a rally of the then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. He was made national secretary of the party and was in-charge of BJP’s Minority Morcha and BJP’s affairs in Nagaland. He was later appointed as administrator of Union territory Lakshadweep.

Khan was SSP Anantnag at the time of the Pathribal fake encounter in 2000 and was suspended for two years by the J&K government. He was, however, cleared of any involvement in the case by the CBI, which indicted the Army. In 1996, Khan played a major role in an operation in Hazratbal in which 18 militants were killed. He was also involved in the operation when militants had entered Raghunath temple in Jammu.

A Jammu Punjabi Muslim, Khan’s family has had very close associations with the Sangh Parivar in the state even before 1947. His grandfather Colonel (retired) Peer Mohammad Khan, who was in Dogra army, was the first state president of the Jammu and Kashmir Jana Sangh.