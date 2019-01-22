Toggle Menu
J-K: Former IAS officer Skandan Krishnan appointed advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malikhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/j-k-former-ias-officer-skandan-krishan-appointed-advisor-to-governor-satya-pal-malik-5550858/

J-K: Former IAS officer Skandan Krishnan appointed advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed approval of Skandan Krishnan's appointment to the state government on Tuesday

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik. (Express file photo)

Skandan Krishnan, a former IAS officer of the 1982 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the fourth Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. The appointment was necessitated after one of the advisors, B B Vyas was made the Member of Union Public Service Commission. The other three advisors to the Governor are Vijay Kumar, Khurshid A Ganai and K K Sharma.

Pointing out that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed approval of his appointment to the state government on Tuesday, an official spokesperson here said that formal orders for his appointment as Advisor along with terms and conditions are being notified separately.

Skandan Krishnan has held various senior positions in the state of Tamil Nadu, where he served continuously for 25 years before joining the Government of India, under which he held the important assignments of Joint Secretary in-charge of Centre-State Division, Kashmir Division from 2007 to 2012 and was assigned charge of the Additional Secretary (Centre-States) Division from 2012 onwards.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Court orders FIR against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor for attacks on Bihar migrants
2 Bhojpur woman, put on funeral pyre by in-laws, saved by neighbour
3 After DMK, DK challenges 10 per cent quota in Madras HC