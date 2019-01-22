J-K: Former IAS officer Skandan Krishnan appointed advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik

Skandan Krishnan, a former IAS officer of the 1982 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the fourth Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. The appointment was necessitated after one of the advisors, B B Vyas was made the Member of Union Public Service Commission. The other three advisors to the Governor are Vijay Kumar, Khurshid A Ganai and K K Sharma.

Advertising

Pointing out that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed approval of his appointment to the state government on Tuesday, an official spokesperson here said that formal orders for his appointment as Advisor along with terms and conditions are being notified separately.

Skandan Krishnan has held various senior positions in the state of Tamil Nadu, where he served continuously for 25 years before joining the Government of India, under which he held the important assignments of Joint Secretary in-charge of Centre-State Division, Kashmir Division from 2007 to 2012 and was assigned charge of the Additional Secretary (Centre-States) Division from 2012 onwards.