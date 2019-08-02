J-K: 5 out of 6 youngsters who join militancy have history of stone pelting, says Army Commander

On a day when the security forces said that intelligence inputs indicate of a plot by Pakistan terrorists to carry out an attack in the Valley, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army’s 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon Friday said that five out of six Kashmiri youngsters who join militancy have a record of being involved in stone-pelting.

“We have done an in-depth analysis of the data on insurgency in Kashmir. My request to Kashmiri mothers is, listen to this carefully, 83 per cent of the local terrorists were once stone pelters. So, if your son is throwing stones on the forces today for Rs 500, then he is tomorrow’s terrorist,” the GoC told reporters in a joint press conference with J&K Police DGP.

Adding that people in the valley who pick up guns against the country has a short life span and are killed within a year of doing so, Dhillon said, “Seven per cent terrorists die within 10 days, nine per cent in a month, 17 per cent in three months, 36 per cent in six months and 64 per cent in a year. If the parents do not stop their son from pelting stones, chances are he will be eliminated within a year of picking up the gun.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Governor administration suspended the Amarnath yatra ahead of its scheduled termination and in an advisory urged the tourists and yatris to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

The decision came after the top commander’s press conference who said that the Army has reasons to believe that Pakistan and its Army are involved in terrorism in Kashmir, and were trying to disrupt peace in the Valley. Displaying pictures of a land mine bearing a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.

An order issued Friday by Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra advised the tourists and Amarnath yatris in the state to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.