J-K: First batch of Amarnath yatra leaves for shrine, security intensified

Amid a tight security cover, the first batch of 2,234 Amarnath pilgrims comprising men, women, children and sadhus left for the valley from Jammu Sunday. The pilgrims will travel to the holy shrine of Amarnath located 3,888 Mts above sea level in the Himalayas beginning Monday morning.

The batch was divided into two convoys after crossing the Jawahar tunnel. While one batch with 1,006 pilgrims will head towards Baltal another comprising 1,228 will proceed towards Pahalgam. Following an overnight stay, they will begin trekking on the treacherous mountain terrain subject to fair weather conditions on Monday morning.

To ensure a smooth passage of the yatra convoys on the national highway, extra security measures have been put in place by the government, with state police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the army providing protection cover. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags have been affixed in all the vehicles so as to have real-time information about their position.

The 45-day yatra in South Kashmir’s Himalayas on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes is beginning on Monday and will culminate on August 15.

Home Minister Amit Shah during his first visit to J&K had reviewed the security preparations for the Amarnath yatra. While reviewing security arrangements, Shah laid emphasis on securing the twin routes to the Himalayan cave shrine and preparations to deal with “any natural calamity”. “The Hon’ble Minister directed all the security agencies to be fully alert and take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free yatra,” Union Special Secretary (Internal Security) A P Maheshwari said. “(He said) there should be no laxity and strict enforcement of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) should be ensured. The senior officers should personally supervise the arrangement.”