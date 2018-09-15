Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • J-K: Fire breaks out at hotel in Srinagar, none hurt

J-K: Fire breaks out at hotel in Srinagar, none hurt

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said. He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: September 15, 2018 4:04:47 pm
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were trying to douse the flames. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A massive fire erupted at a local hotel here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, but there was no loss of life or injury, police said. The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said. He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast.

The building houses offices of several news channels. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were trying to douse the flames, the official said. The building houses offices of several news channels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police official said, adding there was no reports of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement