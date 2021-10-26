J-K: FIRs against students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win against India in T20 World Cup

The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two separate FIRs under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) after videos showed students of two medical colleges allegedly “celebrating Pakistan victory” in the T20 World Cup Sunday.

In the videos which went viral on social media, students in hostels of Government Medical College (GMC) and the Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar can be allegedly seen celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s victory.

The police is investigating the role of hostel wardens and the students visible in the celebratory videos. The FIRs have been lodged at the Karan Nagar and Soura police stations.