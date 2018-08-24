Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture
  • J-K: At least one militant killed in ongoing encounter in Anantnag’s Kokernag

J-K: At least one militant killed in ongoing encounter in Anantnag’s Kokernag

Jammu and Kashmir: In another encounter on August 9, the Indian Army had killed five militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sopore district. One security force personnel was injured in the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 9:37:05 am
A case under relevant sections was registered and the investigation was initiated. (Representational) An encounter is underway in Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

At least one militant has been killed in an encounter which is underway between security forces and militants in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Three militants are reportedly trapped in the area. Further details are awaited.

J&K DGP added that the firing had stopped and reportedly search has begun in the area.

On August 12, one policeman was killed and four security forces personnel were injured in an encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.

In another encounter on August 9, the Indian Army had killed five militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sopore district. One security force personnel was injured in the incident. The encounter broke out when militants opened fire on security forces while they were conducting searches inside the forest area at Ladoora.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement