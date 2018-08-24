J-K: At least one militant killed in ongoing encounter in Anantnag’s Kokernag

An encounter is underway in Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo) An encounter is underway in Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

At least one militant has been killed in an encounter which is underway between security forces and militants in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Three militants are reportedly trapped in the area. Further details are awaited.

J&K DGP added that the firing had stopped and reportedly search has begun in the area.

In continued offensive against terrorists, some suspected associates detained for questioning, 4 hideoutes identified, 2 destroyed, some increminating material seized. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 24, 2018

On August 12, one policeman was killed and four security forces personnel were injured in an encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.

In another encounter on August 9, the Indian Army had killed five militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sopore district. One security force personnel was injured in the incident. The encounter broke out when militants opened fire on security forces while they were conducting searches inside the forest area at Ladoora.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

