J-K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district early Saturday morning.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the morning. He said while the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

Kashmir police on Twitter said, “Exchange of fire at #Shopian. Area under cordon. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.

More details awaited.