Toggle Menu
J-K: Six militants, one jawan killed in Shopian encounterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/j-k-encounter-breaks-out-between-militants-security-forces-in-shopian-5463232/

J-K: Six militants, one jawan killed in Shopian encounter

One youth was killed and 30 others were injured in the protests that erupted soon after the encounter.

jammu kashmir violence, militant attack, shopian militant operations, shopian violence, killed in shopian, military militant cross firing, border operations, j k encounters, exchange of fire, indian express
The encounter broke out on Sunday morning. (Representational)

Six militants and one jawan were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district early on Sunday. One youth was killed in the protests that erupted soon after the encounter.

According to J&K police, forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in Kapran Batagund area when the gunbattle between the two parties broke out.

Protests later erupted close to the encounter site in which 30 people were left injured. Mobile services have been suspended in the district.

Earlier this week, four militants were killed in a pre-dawn operation in the district. An Army trooper also lost his life in the incident.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android