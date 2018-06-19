J-K: Two militants killed, three trapped in gunfight with security forces in Pulwama

The encounter is underway. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) The encounter is underway. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

At least two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were reportedly neutralised and three were trapped in an encounter between security forces and militants in Hayuna Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, said J&K Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid on Tuesday. The gunfight is underway.

‘Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid tweeted.

“The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district following specific intelligence inputs,” PTI quoted a police official as saying. He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

