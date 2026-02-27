J-K court issues warrants against Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin, other members of terror group

The counter-intelligence wing (CIK) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has secured warrants against United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin and other key members of the banned terrorist outfit, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Terming this a “significant step towards dismantling terror networks”, CIK said it has secured non-bailable warrants against four accused persons — operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) — in connection with an FIR registered in 1996.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (Special Judge designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, after hearing the prosecution as well as the Investigating Officer and “carefully examining the case record”, has issued non-bailable warrants against Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, former resident of Soibugh, Budgam.