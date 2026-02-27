J-K court issues warrants against Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin, other members of terror group

The counter-intelligence wing (CIK) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has secured warrants against United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin and other key members of the banned terrorist outfit, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Terming this a “significant step towards dismantling terror networks”, CIK said it has secured non-bailable warrants against four accused persons — operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) — in connection with an FIR registered in 1996.
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (Special Judge designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, after hearing the prosecution as well as the Investigating Officer and “carefully examining the case record”, has issued non-bailable warrants against Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, former resident of Soibugh, Budgam.
“The absconding accused is the chief of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and the Hizbul Mujahideen. He is a known terrorist operator and instigator. The absconder is involved in several terrorist related FIRs registered in various police stations across the Kashmir Valley,” the police statement read.
Additionally, warrants have also been secured against Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, resident of Srigufwara, Anantnag.
He has been named as the “Deputy Supreme Commander” of HM, and is a known terrorist handler, police said. “The absconder is involved in numerous terrorist-related activities, including and not limited to recruitment into terrorist ranks, coordination of terrorist-related activities. FIRs stand registered against him in various police stations across the Kashmir Valley, and in central investigation agencies as well,” police said.
The third accused, Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur, from Malangam, Bandipora, is also absconding and, as per police records, is an HM commander.
Another accused in this case is Nasir Yousuf Qadri from Srinagar. “The absconding accused is working for the terror narrative machinery. The absconder is also involved in operating Kashmir Media Service (KMS), which is engaged in disseminating false narratives against the Indian State and issuing general threats against communities and individuals,” police said.
The case originated on April 5, 1996, following information received at Police Station CIK, Srinagar, revealing that Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and intelligence agencies were “actively motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo terrorist training in PoK with the objective of waging war against the Union of India,” a CIK statement said.
During the course of investigation, material evidence was gathered establishing prima facie involvement of the accused affiliated with HM in unlawful and anti-national activities, including radicalisation, recruitment and facilitation of terrorist operations.
On Friday, the court observed that the offences alleged are grave in nature, “directly pertaining to waging war against the State and activities prejudicial to national security.”
The court further held that custodial examination of the accused is essential for effective investigation and for securing the ends of justice. “Being satisfied that sufficient grounds exist, the court allowed the application and directed the issuance of non-bailable warrants, instructing the Station House Officer/Investigating Officer of police station CIK, Srinagar, to execute the warrants and produce the accused before the Court at the earliest.”
