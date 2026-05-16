J-K: Cop shoots wife dead during quarrel, attempts suicide; hospitalised

A police officer allegedly shot his wife dead in a fit of rage before trying to kill himself in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

A probationary sub-inspector (PSI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Deep Singh, posted at a special operations group (SOG) camp in Kandi area of the north Kashmir district, had a quarrel with his wife Bhawana late Friday, officials said.

During the altercation, Singh allegedly fired upon his wife in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot.

He then went on to shoot himself, and was critically injured, officials said, adding that he is undergoing treatment at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.