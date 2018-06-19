J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti sends resignation to Governor after BJP snaps ties with PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday submitted her resignation to Governor NN Vohra, confirmed senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar. The development came minutes after BJP severed its ties with the PDP citing that it has become untenable for the saffron party to continue in the alliance government in the state.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said his party advocated governor’s rule in the state. “Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor,” Madhav told journalists.

The party which was leading the state government had failed to control the situation in the state, the BJP leader said.

BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu-Kashmir, says Governor's rule must be imposed

With the decision bringing down the curtains to three years of PDP-BJP coalition, the border-sensitive state might come under governor’s rule, which will be for the fourth time in the last 10 years. While PDP with 28 seats is the single largest party, the BJP has 25 seats in the Assembly. At least 44 seats are required to form a majority in the state.

Governor’s rule was imposed in July 2008 following the resignation of then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in the wake of the PDP pulling out of the coalition government with the Congress over the Amarnath land row.

The state also came under governor’s rule in December 2014, following the hung verdict in the Assembly polls that year.

Governor’s rule was again imposed in the state in January 2016 following the death of then chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, as his daughter Mehbooba Mufti had shown reluctance to continue the alliance with the BJP.

With PTI inputs

