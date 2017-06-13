J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti seeks consensus on GST

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (PTI Photo)

Even as the Jammu and Kashmir government has called for a special session of the Assembly from Saturday for implementation of the GST, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has begun efforts for building consensus on the issue. Traders in the state had expressed reservations over GST, terming it a ploy to erode the state’s special status under Article 370.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mushtaq Ahmed Wani said, “GST is against Section 5 of the J&K Constitution which is guaranteed by Article 370. Our main reason of opposing GST is that is against financial autonomy of the state.’’

The CM on Sunday held a meeting with traders and industrialists and sought their support in implementation of the GST. She assured them that the government would take all steps to safeguard the Article 370 during implementation of the new tax regime. The state government has also called an all-party meeting in Srinagar in which leaders of all mainstream parties have been invited. Sources said the government would seek support of the parties for smoothen implementation of GST.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App