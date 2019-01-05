J-K: Civilian shot at by unidentified gunmen succumbs

Unknown gunmen on Friday shot at and injured a civilian in South Kashmir’s Tral in Pulwama district. The civilian succumbed to injuries. Police officials said that deceased was identified as Simranjeet Singh, a resident of Kashipora in Tral. He was the brother of the man who was elected sarpanch in the recent panchayat elections, they said.

J-K Police did not issue any release regarding the incident. Awantipora Superintendent of Police Mohammed Zahid, however, told The Indian Express that the man was shot in the fields. He said he was referred to Srinagar for treatment, where he succumbed.

Another police official said that Singh’s brother had filled the form for sarpanch in the panchayat election, and was elected sarpanch unopposed.

In Srinagar, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Tak said the patient was brought with bullet injuries on the chest and stomach. “He was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. The doctors took him to the operation theatre for a procedure, but he succumbed to injuries,” he said.