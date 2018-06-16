J-K: Civilian killed in grenade blast as protesters clash with forces in Anantnag on Eid

The J&K Police and paramilitary forces opened fire at protesters, leaving at least 16 wounded in Anantnag, J&K on Saturday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) The J&K Police and paramilitary forces opened fire at protesters, leaving at least 16 wounded in Anantnag, J&K on Saturday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A civilian was killed apparently in a grenade blast in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday as protests erupted after Eid prayers at Janglat Mandi. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces fired pellets and opened fire at protesters, leaving at least 16 wounded. The deceased, identified as Sheeraz Ahmad, was a resident of Brakpora.

In a statement, police said as per preliminary investigation a hand grenade exploded in his hand and he died due to splinter injuries. The police spokesman also said Ahmad right hand was severely damaged.

This was the second civilian casualty in police firing since the Centre announced ceasefire in the Valley on May 17. A teenage boy was killed on Friday evening after security forces fired on protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Waqas Ahmad Rather, 17, was killed while his sister, Ruqaya Jan, suffered injuries.

The Centre decided to halt anti-militancy operations in the Valley for a peaceful Ramzan. However, despite the government’s decision, there has been several encounters. In the latest incident, an Army jawan was killed in ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

