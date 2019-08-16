‘Govt wants normalcy to return in Valley at earliest’: Highlights of J-K Chief Secy’s press meet

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam announced that the restrictions imposed in the Valley within the last fortnight will be lifted soon, in a phased manner. The restrictions were imposed on August 5, after the abrogation of the special status given to J-K and the bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

Here are the highlights from the press conference:

* “Restrictions were imposed in J-K as there were credible inputs of militant organisations planning to undertake attacks in J&K in immediate future.”

* “Cross-border terrorism activities in J-K required the government to put in place certain preventative measures.”

* “The state celebrated Eid in a peaceful manner and provisions were made for people to conduct prayers.”

* “A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law and order.”

* “The govt’s focus is on the earliest return to normalcy while ensuring that terrorist forces are given no opportunity to wreak havoc as in the past.”

* “No loss of life, major injury during last 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir.”

* “The restrictions imposed in the Valley will be lifted off in a phased manner.”

* “Schools and colleges will be opened after the weekend area by area, government offices will be functional from today.”

* “Movement of public transport will be operational soon. Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored.”

* “Twelve districts in Jammu and Kashmir functioning normally, limited restrictions only in five districts.”

* “Preventive detentions are being reviewed and appropriate decisions will be made based on law and order assessments.”