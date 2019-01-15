Toggle Menu
J-K: BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing in Kathuahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/j-k-bsf-jawan-killed-in-pakistan-firing-5539441/

J-K: BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing in Kathua

For the past fortnight, Pakistan troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling at one or the other place along both the international border and LoC in the state

Identified as Vinay Prasad, sources said that he was hit by a sniper shot in the morning. Later, he succumbed to injury in the hospital. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)

BSF assistant commandant killed in Pakistani fire along the international border in Kathua’s Hiranagar sector on Tuesday.

Identified as Vinay Prasad, sources said that he was hit by a sniper shot in the morning. Later, he succumbed to injury in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops also resorted to firing on forward Indian positions along the LoC in Nowshera sector. The Indian army retaliated.

For the past fortnight, Pakistan troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling at one or the other place along both the international border and LoC in the state. Sources attributed it to desperation among Pakistani troops to push in armed terrorists into the state.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass today: Everything you need to know
2 West Bengal: Mafia don shot dead at home
3 'Misuse' of disaster relief fund: Kerala Lokayukta admits plea