J-K: BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing in Kathua

BSF assistant commandant killed in Pakistani fire along the international border in Kathua’s Hiranagar sector on Tuesday.

Identified as Vinay Prasad, sources said that he was hit by a sniper shot in the morning. Later, he succumbed to injury in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops also resorted to firing on forward Indian positions along the LoC in Nowshera sector. The Indian army retaliated.

For the past fortnight, Pakistan troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling at one or the other place along both the international border and LoC in the state. Sources attributed it to desperation among Pakistani troops to push in armed terrorists into the state.