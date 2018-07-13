J-K: BJP MLA’s photos with woman go viral, party seeks explanation

BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat of Jammu and Kashmir’s R S Pura constituency has landed in trouble with his party seeking an explanation from him after some photographs, purportedly showing him in obscene postures with a woman from the area, were circulated on social media.

Bhagat appeared before the party’s three-member disciplinary committee comprising Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Varinderjit Singh and N D Rajwal at the BJP office here on Thursday evening. The committee members refused to give details, saying they were going to listen to all those involved in the matter.

Bhagat’s wife Monika stays separately with their two children. The photographs, suggesting his involvement with another woman without a divorce, have gone viral on social media.

Bhagat said the photographs were morphed and accused his wife and the woman’s family members of trying to malign him at the behest of his opponents. “There is already a divorce suit between me and my wife pending in court,’’ he said.

Monika also appeared before the BJP’s disciplinary committee, accusing Bhagat of being in an illicit relationship. Giving documents, photographs and videos to support her charge, Monika said Bhagat was living with the girl and she wanted justice to be done.

The father of the woman Bhagat was photographed with had lodged a complaint against him last year, accusing him of abducting his daughter. Saying that his daughter was studying at a university in Punjab, he had complained that she was absent from her hostel since February 8.

The girl’s family members and relatives held a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters on Thursday, seeking action against the MLA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App