J-K BJP expels six more workers for ‘anti-party’ activities

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday expelled six more workers for “anti-party” activities, taking the number of such expulsions over the past four days to 28.

A majority of those expelled from the primary membership of the party have filed their nomination for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls as independent candidates against BJP’s official nominees.

BJP’s youth wing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Ramban district president Amit Bharti and its district general secretary Manik Basin were expelled from the party for filing nominations for the upcoming ULB elections as independent candidates against the party’s official nominees, a BJP spokesperson said.

Similarly, the party expelled three workers from Jammu – Naresh Gupta for contesting as independent candidate, and Ludharmani Sharma and Jaswant Singh for anti-party activities, he said.

BJYM activist Rinku Chauhan has also been expelled from the BJP for campaigning in favour of an independent candidate, the spokesperson said.

On October 3, the BJP expelled 15 members from its primary membership and followed it by seven more on Friday.

