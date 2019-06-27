J-K bank case: I-T raids premises of former finance minister’s son

Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches into the business and residential premises of various prominent businessmen and politicians in Srinagar including Jammu and Kashmir’s former Finance Minister A R Rather and his son Hilal Rather.

Congress leader Janak Raj Gupta and his brother Sneh Gupta’s premises were also raided. Janak Raj Gupta was the political advisor to the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2007-08.

Sources attributed the ongoing IT raids to recently unearthed alleged irregularities into the affairs of Jammu Kashmir Bank. They said the case pertains to alleged misappropriation of loans taken from the J&K Bank by Hilal and persons linked to him. Hilal Rather is stated to be one of the main defaulters in repayment of a loan worth several crores to the Bank.

A fortnight ago, the department had initiated probe into the alleged irregularities and conducted searches at 10 premises of Kehwah Group, a business house promoted by Sheikh Imran – the Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

They alleged that the Kehwah group, with Imran as its chairman, is facing default proceedings after 23 of its accounts with the J-K Bank were declared non-performing assets for dues of over about Rs 120 crore. Of Imran’s ten premises where searches were conducted, eight happened to be in Srinagar and one each in Delhi and Bengaluru.