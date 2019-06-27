Toggle Menu
J-K: At least 2 students feared dead, several injured in road accident in Poonch district

Identifying the computer institute as “Kashish”, sources told the Indian Express that the students had gone to the Shopian side from Surankote for a picnic.

There were over a dozen people in the vehicle at that time, sources said, adding that a number of them included girls as well. (Express photo)

At least two students of a private computer institute hailing from Poonch district are feared dead and many have been injured in a road accident where a tempo traveller skid off and fell deep into a gorge in the Shopian district.

Identifying the computer institute as “Kashish”, sources told the Indian Express that the students had gone to the Shopian side from Surankote for a picnic. There were over a dozen people in the vehicle at that time, sources said, adding that a number of them included girls as well.

According to sources, the news about the accident spread shock waves in Surankote town and adjoining areas as the victims happened to be locals.

Details are awaited as a rescue operation is in progress.

