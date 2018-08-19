Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
J-K: Army jawan killed in landmine blast

Police said the jawan was injured in the explosion at Gulab Post near Lashdath in north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: August 19, 2018 6:20:54 pm
The jawan was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A jawan of the Indian Army was killed in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. According to a PTI report, police said the jawan was injured yesterday in an explosion at the Gulab Post near Lashdath in Kupwara district.

“Rifleman Dalbir Singh was injured in the explosion. He was shifted to an Army Hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries,” police was quoted as saying by IANS. Police said an Army team was on routine patrol when the explosion occurred near the Gulab Post.

