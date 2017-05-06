J-K: Army forcibly took him away, says slain driver’s kin

Security forces launched a major crackdown in south Kashmirs Shopian district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces launched a major crackdown in south Kashmirs Shopian district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

The relatives of the driver killed in a militant ambush in Kashmir on Thursday have alleged that the Army forcibly took him and his Tata Sumo away to ferry troops when he was driving on his designated route.

Nazir Ahmad died in the ambush at Kiloo Imamsahab in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Nazir’s relatives said he was driving on his usual Shopian-Kapran route on Thursday when he was forcibly taken away.

“Around 3 pm, Nazir’s vehicle was stopped and taken to a nearby camp. The passengers in the cab were directed by the soldiers to get off. Then he (Nazir) was taken inside the camp and the papers of his vehicle were seized,’’ Bilal Ahmad Lone, the deceased driver’s nephew said.

Nazir was buried on Friday amid slogans against the Army and government.

Defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said: “I will provide you details after collecting information.’’

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri said if the family lodged a complaint, the government will seek an inquiry.

On Thursday, a search operation was launched in 20 villages of Shopian.

Local taxi operators blamed the Army for forcibly taking away passenger cabs. “I left my home at 6.10 am. There were five passengers in my vehicle. I was stopped by soldiers of Chowdharygund camp when I was heading from Chattepora to Shopian,” said Mehraj Ahmad Najar, who alleged that his vehicle was taken away by the Army.

He said he was forced by the soldiers to drop the passengers halfway. “I was asked to bring my vehicle inside the camp. Inside the camp, I saw another driver, Waseem Ahmad along with his vehicle. We remained in the camp for 10 minutes and then the soldiers got into our vehicles and left towards a neighbouring camp,” Mehraj said, adding that the drivers were made to sit there the whole day.

Nazir’s car was carrying 10 jawans of the 62 Rashtriya Rifles. Officials said the Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The president of the taxi stand in Shopian, Mohammad Shafi Mir, said that for the past three years, the army troops had been “forcibly’’ taking cabs and drivers away.

