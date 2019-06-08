J-K: Encounter underway in Verinag area of Anantnag district, area cordoned off

An encounter broke out with militants in Anantnag district Saturday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area following specific information about the presence of militants there. According to news agency ANI, one militant was killed in the encounter.

Advertising

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the security forces who retaliated. The encounter comes a day after two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who joined militant ranks were among four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) men killed in Pulwama district.

The gunbattle, which continued for more than 12 hours, led to the death of four militants.

“Two listed terrorists and two SPOs who had recently deserted (the force) and become members of the proscribed terrorist organisation JeM were killed,” the police spokesperson had said.

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)