J-K: All schools, colleges to reopen by October 9

Days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that there are no restrictions in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reopen all the schools up to higher secondary level by Thursday.

Pointing out that directions in this regard have come from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan at a meeting, an official spokesperson said that the officer had directed all the deputy commissioners and concerned officials to ensure that colleges are also “open by or before October 9.” During the meeting, he was informed that medical colleges and dental colleges in the Valley are already functioning smoothly and that students are appearing in the exams without any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Director Information & Public Relations Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, DIG (central), SSP Srinagar, Directors of School Education & Colleges, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner (central), Principals of all Schools & Colleges and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

It is to be noted that Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, after his week-long visit to the state, had called for opening the schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, putting an embargo on fresh petitions challenging the government’s decision on Article 370, the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the amendment to Article 370 revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana allowed Centre four weeks time to file counter-affidavits to the cases, and one week time for the petitioner to file a rejoinder.