J-K all-party meet: NC favours more CBMs, dissolving of Assembly; BJP silent

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Friday met with senior leaders and representatives of political parties of the state at the Raj Bhawan and discussed the prevailing environment and important issues concerning the growth and development of the state.

While the National Conference along with other parties urged the Governor to take some confidence-building measures, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir called for a change in the administration so that officials are accessible to the common masses.

JKPCC president said his party took the stand that there was misrule during the last three years of the PDP-BJP government and appointments were made by the government while merit was ignored which led to injustice among the youth. He also said while Congress favoured fresh polls, the party left the decision to the governor about the fate of assembly.

The NC, led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, also called on the governor to carry out a crackdown on corruption and cleaning the governance system. The governor, who had called an all-party meet to seek opinion of political representatives, was apprised of their views by representatives of all political parties in the state.

The NC and other parties including Panthers Party called for an immediate dissolution of the state assembly and to make atmosphere conducive for holding an early election in the state, which has been placed under governor’s rule earlier this week.

“Since no political party has the numbers to form the government and no combination of political parties has staked claim for government formation, there is no option but to dissolve the assembly in order to prevent horse-trading and other such corrupt practices,” Harsh Dev Singh of Panthers Party told reporters.

He said his party and the NC demanded the dissolution of the assembly and holding of fresh elections at the all-party meeting. “While PDP representative Dilawar Mir favoured continuation of the assembly and allowing the MLAs to work, the BJP remained silent on the issue,” he said.

Democratic Nationalist Party chief G H Mir said the main aim of the all-party meeting was to find ways to improve the situation in the state and all political parties gave inputs on how to do it. “The governor sought cooperation of the political parties in improving the situation. The main concern was that the impression of governor’s rule being harsh needed to be countered and all the political parties gave their suggestions on how to counter it,” he said.

On Thursday, Vohra had called the meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties in Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss the situation in the state arising out of the implementation of the governor’s rule after Mehbooba Mufti resigned following the pull out of the BJP from the ruling coalition.

Mehbooba Mufti met Vohra earlier in the day.

Governor held wide ranging discussions on issues related to internal security, law and order, development, educational problems, the ensuing Shri Amarnath Yatra, besides the political scenario which has emerged after the imposition of Governor’s Rule. He sought cooperation from all stake holders for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the State, to enable speeding up of developmental activities. He urged the leaders to join hands in bringing the State out of the present morass and motivating the youth to shun the path of violence and concentrating on their education and future careers.

