J-K: 6,000 flown out of Srinagar, 22 flights today

More than 6,000 people were flown out of Srinagar by scheduled airlines and Indian Air Force planes on Saturday, a day after the J&K administration issued a security advisory.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar airport on Saturday to fly back.

Of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by scheduled flights, and the “remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four IAF aircraft and flown to destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon,” AAI said in a statement.

Fares for scheduled flights out of Srinagar on Saturday skyrocketed shortly after the advisory was issued. The spot fares for a Srinagar-Delhi flight on Friday evening remained between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000; it went up to Rs 16,000-Rs 17,000 for Saturday.

To address the jump in fare, as a result of flights being sold out, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked all airlines to rein in the surging fares for those returning from the state.

On Saturday, 29 scheduled flights flew out of Srinagar — 16 to Delhi, six to Jammu, three to Mumbai, and one each to Chandigarh, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru. On Sunday, 22 scheduled flights are expected to operate from the city.

The Railways has decided that no cancellation charge will be taken from passengers until Tuesday morning on cancellation of tickets reserved on trains originating from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur stations, PTI reports, quoting sources in Railways Ministry.