J&K: 6 JeM militants killed in Friday encounters in Valley, say police

A day after four separate encounters took place in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police has stated that six militants killed in three gunfights in Sopore, Shopian, and Baramulla were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Security officials had confirmed Friday that eight militants were killed in the four encounters in the Valley.

On Saturday, police said two militants killed in North Kashmir’s Sopore were affiliated with JeM. Police said one militant was a local, identified as Tahir War, a resident of Warpora. “Identity of other being ascertained. Both affiliated with #proscribed #terror outfit #JeM & were involved in series of terror #crimes,” Kashmir police said on Twitter.

Two militants killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district were also affiliated with JeM. Both were locals residents and were identified as Showkat Sheikh and Yasir Shah.

Earlier on Friday, security officials had said that two militants killed in an encounter in Kalantara Payeen of Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which had started on Thursday, were affiliated with JeM. Meanwhile, the two militants killed in the gunfight in North Kashmir’s Hajin were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

After a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14, the security forces have said that they are specially focusing on elimination of Jaish militants. Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, had earlier this month said that after the Pulwama attack, their main emphasis was the “elimination of the Jaish-e-Mohammad leadership and we have been very successful in doing that”.