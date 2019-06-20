J-K: 5 kgs of heroin seized from Indo-Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized nearly five kgs of heroin from near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s R S Pura sector. This has been the first instance of a narcotic seizure by BSF on the international border (IB) in Jammu.

According to official sources, the BSF I-Nagar along with DRI, following specific information, carried out “special search operation’’ ahead of the barbed wire fence along the border in Suchetgarh area.

During the search, BSF party-led by Sanjay Guleria, second-in-command found a plastic can in a branch of Phalku nullah. Upon opening the can, it was found filled with heroin. The plastic can was lying nearly 100 mts ahead of the fence inside Indian territory, sources said. It was found on the Indian side and was seemingly left by Pakistani smugglers who likely took advantage of undulated small nullahs and wild growth on their side.

Sources said local smugglers, who work for Pakistani smuggler Chaudhary Akram, were to deliver the seized booty to Punjab. In order to break this network, the BSF in tandem with other agencies is developing input to identify and nail down the local smugglers, sources added.

Last December, BSF along with DRI Jammu had seized three kg heroin along the IB in Chicken Neck area.