J-K: Four soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

As many as four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

In Kupwara district, at least four soldiers had been trapped after their Army post was hit by an avalanche in Tangdhar area on Tuesday afternoon. While bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Wednesday, one soldier was rescued alive, officials told PTI.

In another incident in Bandipora district, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector, trapping two soldiers. While one of them was rescued alive, the body of the other soldier was recovered during search operations, the officials told the news agency.

With PTI inputs