J-K: 4 militants killed in two encounters in Sopore

Four militants were killed in separate encounters in the Valley, an Army spokesperson said on Saturday.

Advertising

A J&K Police spokesperson also said that four militants were killed in two operations in the last 36 hours.

Police officials said that two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday morning. One militant was identified as Umar Wani from Bandipora, while the other was a foreigner. “Both the killed terrorists as per police records were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the police said.

Two other militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district early Friday morning, police said. One of them was identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam, who, according to police, was affiliated with JeM. The second was Manzoor Ahmad, who as per police was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. One soldier was also killed in the operation.

The Army said that forces will continue to respond to “nefarious activities” along the LoC and hinterland.