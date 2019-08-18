J-K: To prevent fake news, 2G internet services suspended again

A day after 2G mobile internet services were resumed in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration Sunday once again snapped services in some divisions. Attributing it as a precautionary method, the services were suspended in areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

According to sources, the decision was taken in a bid to avoid the circulation of fake news on social networking sites. Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline phone services were restored in some areas of the Valley on Saturday.

Immediately after the resumption of 2G mobile internet services in five districts of Jammu region, Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh had warned of strict action against anyone circulating fake messages or videos on social media.

Restrictions were also relaxed in 35 police stations in the Kashmir Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)Restrictions were imposed in Kashmir before the Centre announced the revocation of special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

While officials said that the high-speed (3G and 4G) mobile internet services will be restored in Jammu after a fresh assessment of the situation, services continued to remain suspended in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts during the day.

Earlier, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam told a press conference on Friday that there had been no loss of life during the lockdown in Valley and assured that landlines and telephone services will be resumed in a phased manner.