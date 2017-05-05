J-K: 27 students injured as they clash with security forces in Sopore

Students crouch behind a gate during a clash with security personnel in Srinagar, on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo) Students crouch behind a gate during a clash with security personnel in Srinagar, on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo)

As many as 27 students, most of them girls, were injured on Thursday when protesters clashed with police in Kashmir’s Sopore town on Thursday. The students were protesting against security forces’ raid at Pulwama Degree College on April 17.

On Thursday morning, students from Boys Higher Secondary School and Degree College in Sopore started raising ‘Azadi’ slogans on their campuses, said locals.

They then tried to take out a procession and were confronted by security personnel who asked them to not leave the campus, said a local. The students, however, did not relent. At this point, they were joined by students from the nearby Girls Higher Secondary School, said the resident.

The police used teargas shells to disperse the protesters. While some of the protesters sustained injuries, others fainted due to suffocation, said local residents.

Twenty-seven students were rushed to the Sopore sub-district hospital, said officials. “Twenty-two girls were brought to the hospital,” said Dr Sami, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers downed shutters and traffic was halted, as clashes in the area continued throughout the day.

Sopore SP Harmeet Singh told The Indian Express that students were prevented from moving out of their campuses. “We stopped them. They threw stones on us. Some of the girls from Higher Secondary School fainted,” he said.

