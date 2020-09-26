J&K: Two LeT militants killed in gunfight at Anantnag; 4 villagers injured in blast at site

While the encounter lasted through the night, both the militants were killed Friday morning. (Representational)

Two militants were killed early on Friday following an overnight gunfight with security forces at Anantnag in south Kashmir. After security forces left the village, a blast at the encounter site left four villagers injured.

On Thursday evening, a joint team of J&K Police, paramilitary personnel and Army cordoned off Sirhama village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. While the encounter lasted through the night, both the militants were killed Friday morning.

“They (militants) tried to escape during the night,” IGP Vijay Kumar said. “In the morning, we traced them to a house and killed them. We used some explosives too.”

The IGP identified the militants as Adil Bhat, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district and Abu Rehan, a Pakistani national. “If you remember, two of our men were martyred in Nowgam. Adil was the militant involved in that,” IGP Kumar said.

“Abu Rehan was active in Kashmir since March 2019 and was involved in many killings,” he added.

After the gunfight was over and the forces left the village, villagers rushed to the encounter site. A sudden explosion left four civilians injured. They were rushed to the hospital.

