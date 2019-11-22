IVRI confirms bird deaths at Rajasthan lake due to botulism

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, on Thursday confirmed that the thousands of birds which were found dead at Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake died of avian botulism — a paralytic, frequently fatal disease caused by the ingestion of toxins which are produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum.

The investigation was undertaken at IVRI’s Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnosis (CADRAD).

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Katariya has confirmed IVRI’s results.

“We carried out laboratory tests on samples, as per internationally prescribed methods, to conclude that it is botulism,” IVRI director Dr Raj Kumar Singh said.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “It is satisfying that we were already acting on the RAJUVAS report. I have also written a letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, we will request that a secretary, Government of India, should come here.what were the causes of their death, how were these causes created, we want to ascertain all these reasons so that such a situation is not repeated in future.”

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal Thursday sought a report on bird deaths from National Wetland Authority, State Wetland Authority, Rajasthan State Pollution Control board and Jaipur District Magistrate. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that a factual and action taken report be given jointly by these agencies before January 22.