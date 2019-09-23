UP Work-plan prepared for five priority sectors, says Yogi Adityanath

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues received “certificates” at the end of the three-session leadership development programme — Manthan — at the premier management institute, Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow, he said that the programme was necessary for them to “pass the test of the democracy” and it was a step towards developing a “new Uttar Pradesh”.

Advertising

The Chief Minister said that at the end of the three-session programme, held on last three Sundays, a work-plan was prepared for five priority sectors set by his government. “These include industrial development and promotion of investment, including in MSMEs as well as tourism, and promotion of manufacturing sector… The second sector is infrastructure, where the focus is on three expressways, four-laning of inter-state roads, air connectivity, country’s first waterways etc,” he said.

“The discussion also took place on making the power supply structure sustainable for 24 hour supply,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the third sector on which the detailed work-plan has been prepared include agriculture, dairy, horticulture, fishery as well as food-processing industry.

The fourth priority sector, the CM said, on which the discussion took place was on “urban development” as the state has a maximum number of urban bodies in the country, and on how to ensure the appointment of town planners at every place for a planned growth rate.

Advertising

Adityanath said that detailed discussions also took place on the strengthening of education as well as health sector and on police modernisation. He said that discussion took place on establishing police and forensic university, setting up forensic and cyber labs in every police range.

“The aim was to prepare such a team for public welfare that can give good governance to 23 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he has asked IIM-Lucknow to prepare a work-plan so that GDP of the districts could also be defined.

“This programme has proven that those in the government and administration can be good students as well,” Adityanath said.

Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, IIM-Lucknow Director Archana Shukla said, “There have been meaningful discussions…The idea is to make them think about the common agenda… to trigger the thought process, how to converge.”

SP, Cong take a dig

The Congress and Samajwadi party took a dig at the CM and his ministerial colleagues for “honing” their administrative skills at IIM-Lucknow, saying the step has been taken a little late in the day.

“Gaining knowledge at any age is good. However, the fate of the people in the state is hanging in balance with ‘ardh-gyaani’ mantrimandal (council of ministers with half knowledge),” said state Congress chief Raj Babbar, alluding to an adage on little knowledge.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too did not lag behind in taking a dig at the ministers. “The people in the government are going to the IIM when the government has completed half of its tenure… If they had to go to the IIM, they should have gone to it in the beginning (of their tenure) itself. Had they undergone a week-long course earlier, the two-and-half years of the state would have passed off well,” added Yadav.

PTI