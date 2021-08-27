IUML ‘settles’ sexual harassment complaint

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Thursday let off its student wing leaders accused of sexual harassment by women members with a rap on the knuckles, deciding that an expression of regret on social media would suffice as punishment.

This was part of a “settlement” announced by the party Thursday, under which the leaders of Haritha, the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), would have to withdraw a complaint they made to the state women’s commission over the issue.

The police have already registered an FIR against the three MSF leaders at the behest of the women’s commission.

Two weeks back, Haritha leaders had alleged that their male counterparts had made vulgar remarks towards them during a meeting. They approached the state women’s commission after the IUML leadership failed to act on their complaint. The IUML retaliated by “freezing” the state Haritha committee — evoking an unprecedented protest from the young women leaders of the IUML feeder outfit.

IUML General Secretary P M A Salam said MSF leaders would express their regret over the incident. The decision to freeze the Haritha state committee would be lifted forthwith, he said.