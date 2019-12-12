IUML moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

IUML alleged that the changes discriminate on the basis of religion. (File) IUML alleged that the changes discriminate on the basis of religion. (File)

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), a day after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The IUML alleged that the Bill violates the fundamental Right to Equality of the Constitution. This is the first petition moved by the IUML, along with four other Members of Parliament—PK Kunhalikutty, ET Mohammed Basheer, Abdul Wahab, and K Navas Kani.

The Bill which was cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw 125 MPs voting in its favour and 99 against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

CAB eases citizenship for Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who seek refuge in India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Since the list does not include Muslims from these countries, the Opposition has alleged discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship which, they argued, is against the fundamentals of the Constitution.

