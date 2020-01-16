IUML’s two pleas in SC: Declare CAA unconstitutional, govt must clear stance on NRC, NPR

During a protest against the citizenship law in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo: Altaf Qadri) During a protest against the citizenship law in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo: Altaf Qadri)

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Thursday filed two petitions in the Supreme Court, one on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) processes, and the other challenging the new citizenship law.

The IUML sought clarity on the government’s position in relation to the NRC and NPR processes as there was “widespread confusion and panic among the people”. In its petition, it quoted “contradictory” statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju and Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“Since 2014, the Ministers of the Union Respondent including the Hon’ble Prime Minister have been giving contradictory statements on the NRC and its implementation across the country and its link to the NPR exercise being carried out across the country,” the petition read.

The party also filed a writ petition seeking to declare the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), Article 15 (Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) and Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. It said the law was “discriminating among persons on the basis of their faith and religion”.

IULM appealed to the apex court to stay the January 10 notification that brought the Act into force.

The IUML was the first party to challenge the citizenship law after it was passed by Parliament in December. The party alleged the Act violated the Fundamental Right to Equality.

There are nearly 60 petitions challenging the citizenship law pending with the SC. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, is scheduled to hear them on January 22. IUML’s first petition is among these.

