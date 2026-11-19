A CBI court in Kochi on Thursday found 13 persons, including CPI (M) workers, guilty in the 2012 political murder of a young IUML activist in Kannur.

An alleged CPI (M) kangaroo court had tried 21-year-old Ariyil Shukoor, pronounced a death sentence, and consigned him to a party-led mob to carry out the brutal execution in broad daylight in a paddy field.

However, the court acquitted 18 others, including former CPI (M) legislators P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh — both prominent leaders in Kannur. Jayarajan, who was also a member of the party state secretariat, and Rajesh had been arraigned as accused on charges of conspiracy behind the murder.

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Another acquitted person, Shyamjith, is the son of CPI(M) politburo member and party state secretary M V Govindan.

The murder of Shukoor, an activist of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) — the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), had turned into a watershed event in the blood-stained chronology of Kannur’s political violence.

Parallel justice system

Piecing together the sequence of events that led to the murder, the state police and the CBI had found an alleged parallel justice system in which a group of CPI(M) functionaries rounded up the youth, identified the person to be punished and allegedly ordered his execution which was carried out by the party mob.

The events unfolded within a span of three-and-a-half hours. Around 11 am on February 20, 2012, a group of IUML activists allegedly attacked the vehicle carrying Jayarajan, Rajesh and other CPI(M) leaders at Ariyil in Kannur. Jayarajan was the party’s Kannur district secretary at that time. The leaders were taken to a party-run cooperative hospital at Taliparamba for treatment.

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In between, five young men, including Shukoor, had been rounded up by CPI(M) activists at Keezhara village. Shukoor and his friends had crossed a river by boat after leaving Ariyil and were heading to Cherukunnu to take an injured friend to hospital. The friend was allegedly involved in the clash between CPI(M) and IUML.

The local CPI(M) workers waylaid Shukoor and others and alerted party leaders that those involved in the attack on the vehicle of Jayarajan were fleeing from Ariyil. The youths, sensing that they were being followed, took refuge in a house at Keezhara, a CPI(M)-dominated locality. By around 12.30 pm, the house was surrounded by activists and a crowd gathered outside.

Shukoor and others remained in the custody of the mob that included local CPI(M) workers. Soon, their photos were captured on mobile phones by local leaders and passed on to CPI (M) higher ups in the district. This was allegedly meant to establish whether the youths were among those who had attacked Jayarajan’s convoy. Three were released, while Shukoor and his relative Zakaria remained in custody.

Once the photographs had been clicked and circulated, Shukoor’s brother contacted CPI (M) leaders pleading for the release of his brother but the plea was turned down.

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Local CPI(M) secretary U V Venu, one of those found guilty, was allegedly among those present in the hospital room where the identification exercise was discussed. Once Shukoor was identified as one of the alleged attackers, Venu allegedly gave the nod for murder.

A group of CPI(M) functionaries took Shukoor and his friend Zakaria to a nearby field even as the duo pleaded their innocence. At the paddy field, Shukoor was beaten up and hacked to death with sharp weapons. Zakaria managed to flee, sustaining serious injuries.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Kerala police in 2016 after Shukoor’s mother filed a petition in the High Court stating that the conspiracy behind the murder was not being unravelled by Kerala police. Jayarajan and Rajesh had been arrested by the state police in August 2012 when the Congress was in power.