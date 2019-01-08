10% quota to Economically Weaker: It’s too late, Modi should have done it in 2014, says state Congress leader

The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Monday asked the BJP government at the Centre to ensure that the announcement for 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for economically weaker families of unreserved categories becomes a reality, and cautioned against making it as “another election jumla” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“We welcome the government’s move. But it is too late. The UPA government had begun the process for quota in jobs and educational institutions for non-reserved categories before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But it could not do it due to announcement of the elections, and the Congress did not come to power again. Had the BJP government at the Centre done it immediately after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, people would have benefited from it by now. To ensure that the announcement does not remain an election stunt, the BJP should bring a Bill in this regard on Tuesday as only few days are left for the Winter Session of Parliament to get over,” state Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said that the Congress had brought a private member’s Bill for 20 per cent reservation for candidates from economically backward families of non-reserved categories in 2017 and 2018 in Gujarat, but the BJP had opposed it and voted against the Bill.

“This shows difference in BJP’s words and deeds,” said Dhanani, adding, “Had they been sincere about quota for non-reserved categories, they would have supported the Bill and ensured that it was passed. But the BJP unfortunately opposed it.”

Senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said that the quota decision indicated that the “desperate” Modi government was staring at defeat in the Lok Sabha elections that are due in few months.