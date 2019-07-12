It’s time for Congress to reinvent itself: Jyotiraditya Scindia

ADMITTING THAT the Congress was going through a crucial time and needs to reinvent itself, senior party leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the oldest national party needs a president who will infuse new energy into the party and has honesty of purpose.

Advertising

Scindia, who lost the recent election from Guna, said the party would have wanted Rahul Gandhi to continue as president but he is not ready to reconsider his resignation. He said it was already getting late and the party should appoint the new president early.

“There comes a time in an organisation’s history to reinvent itself and the time for the Congress party has come. It’s 2019 and it will have to go to the 125 crore people with a value proposition and win confidence of the people,’’ he said.

READ | Poster demanding Jyotiraditya Scindia as Congress president causes flutter

Advertising

Asked about a poster recently displayed outside the PCC office in Bhopal and whether he was in the race for the party president’s post, Scindia said he was never after power. He said the party leadership should jointly find a successor to Rahul. He said leadership quality, organisation and administrative experience, ability to enthuse people and honesty of purpose were the criterion needed for the post.

Scindia watched the proceedings of Madhya Pradesh assembly from the speaker’s gallery on Thursday, probably for the first time. He later addressed a press meet, his first media interaction in Bhopal after his defeat. He was flanked by 10 ministers and legislators who owe allegiance to him when he addressed the press meet on the assembly premises.

Replying to a question on ministers close to him getting the short shrift in the Kamal Nath-led government, he said, “Everyone wants justice, honour and to be heard. This is democracy. It will strengthen democracy and government.”