Karnataka: CM claims BJP still trying to lure MLAs, BJP says govt’s duty to keep their flock intact

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the JDS-Congress government through Operation Lotus, saying that only last night they offered one of their MLAs ‘huge amount of money’. However, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa Saturday rubbished party’s involvement in any such move.

“Operation Kamala (Lotus) is still on. Last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs huge amount of money. You’ll be surprised to know the amount. Our MLA told them he doesn’t need any gift¬ to try these things with him. This is how they are still working on poaching,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Replying to Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa told ANI, “We aren’t indulging in any Operation Kamala”(Lotus). Their MLAs are trying to go away from them due to their internal fight. It’s their duty to keep them intact. They should stop giving baseless statements against us. We’re 104&2 independent MLAs are also in opposition.”

The chief minister’s fresh allegation comes days after Yeddyurappa had said the BJP would not destabilise the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, last week, four Congress lawmakers had skipped a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting indicating not all is well within the party.

‘Operation Lotus’ is Congress-JDS government’s reference to BJP’s alleged attempt at luring their MLAs to destabilise the Karnataka government.