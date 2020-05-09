‘It’s not knickers’: 5 youngsters booked for FB post making fun of Minister Tomar’s mask

“It’s not knickers, someone should make him understand,” read the post, now deleted, with his photograph. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Singh Tomar) “It’s not knickers, someone should make him understand,” read the post, now deleted, with his photograph. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Singh Tomar)

A Facebook post that ridiculed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the way he wore his mask during a video conference has landed five youngsters from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh in trouble.

On April 24, the day the union minister’s video conference was telecast live, the youngsters had commented that the minister, who represents Morena parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, wore his mask incorrectly. “It’s not knickers, someone should make him understand,” read the post, now deleted, with his photograph.

The FIR was registered against five persons on May 3 under Sections 188 and 505 (2) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. Though the five hail from Joura, the FIR was filed in Porsa Police Station. The FIR was registered on a complaint from BJP worker Yash Sharma.

In-charge of the Porsa Police Station, Atul Singh, told The Indian Express that none of the five accused has been arrested because they are on the run.

When asked if the police had used harsher provisions of the law, Singh replied “let the court decide.”

Morena Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav claimed he was not aware of the case because “such complaints are received at the police station level”.

However, the FIR registered by head constable Kaptan Singh reads that the complaint was forwarded by the SP on WhatsApp. The head constable said at least one more complaint had been filed elsewhere. He said one of the accused had sought anticipatory bail and the matter was likely to be heard by a court in Ambah on Saturday.

When contacted, BJP worker Sharma said he will call back but did not. BSP leader Maniram Dhakad said it was a minor crime and important public representatives like Tomar should not be so sensitive to such comments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.