It’s Governor’s job to decide resignation of V-C, govt crossing its limits: Jagdeep Dhankhar

In another attack against the state government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the state and Raj Bhavan must not get into each other’s territory on issues such as deciding resignations of vice-chancellors.

The Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata-based Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, resigned on Friday night after photographs of some youngsters purportedly posing on campus with distorted lyrics of Rabindranath Tagore’s songs written on their bodies triggered an uproar, according to sources. However, Chaudhury withdrew his resignation after talking to education minister Partha Chatterjee.

One of the photographs doing the rounds on social media shows four women posing with their backs to the camera. Written on their backs using abir (coloured powder) is a combination of cuss words and lyrics from a Rabindra Sangeet – songs written and composed by Tagore. This and several similar photographs of students with obscenities written on their bodies were reportedly clicked during the Basanto Utsav organised on the university campus on Thursday to mark the onset of spring.

Being the chancellor of the state universities, the responsibility of deciding the resignations of VCs should be left to the governor, Dhankhar told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

“The state government has declared it will not accept the resignation (of the RBU VC). This is not done. The state cannot take such a decision. This is crossing the limits of one’s domain. We must not get into each other’s territory,” he said.

“What has to be done by the chancellor, leave it to him,” Dhankhar said, adding that he has not seen the resignation of the Rabindra Bharati University vice-chancellor.

Criticizing the Governor for his remark, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “The education minister took steps as per his position and which was required. The Governor has only made statements before the media. So people of the state have seen who has done what.”

